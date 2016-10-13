Koko stars as FC Bardez consolidate top spot

DULER: A double-strike from Nigerian import Koko Sakibo and a goal by skipper Peter Carvalho ensured Football Club De Bardez consolidate their position at the top of GFA’s Goa Professional League, as they registered a fluent 3-1 victory over Corps of Signals at Duler stadium on Thursday.

Kuldeep Kumar netted the consolation goal for Corps of Signals.

With the win FC Bardez stay on top of the league table with 17 points from 8 matches, while Corps of Signals, having played 7 matches, are on the 10th spot.

Corps of Signals had an early escape in the 11th minute of the first session where Alesh Sawant’s free kick took a deflection off the defender for a corner.

Though Bardez continued dominating, they broke the deadlock only in the 35th minute of play when Alesh Sawant was brought down in the penalty box by Kuldeep Kumar. Skipper Peter

Carvalho made no mistake to put his team ahead, 1-0.

Two minutes later, Sarino Fernandes sustained injury and was replaced by Nigerian Kaka Sakibo who posed constant threat to the Signals defence.

In the injury time, Peter sent an intelligent pass to Alesh Sawant who after covering some ground drilled a hot-blooded shot that went just past the goal post.

Just six minutes into second session and Bardez doubled their lead when Girish Naik played a short corner to Alesh Sawant who then crossed the ball to well-positioned Koko Sakibo. The Nigerian striker rose high above the rival defenders and headed the ball into the back of the nylons, 2-0.

The best chance for Signals to pull a goal came in the 66th minute but Vishnu curling strike was collected well by Bardez keeper Mirshad K.

At the other end, Koko failed to score off a pass from Kirtikesh Gadekar, who after dribbling past a host of Signals defenders, failed to put the ball into the goal from a zero angle.

Signal would have scored in the 85th minute off a fine flick by Lairellakpam Singhthe, but Bardez keeper Mirshad K superbly fisted the ball to safety.

Just a minute later, FC Bardez striker Koko Sakibo got the ball inside the 6 yard box and tapped it into the goal, 3-0.

Their never say die spirit saw Signals net a consolation goal in the added time as Kuldeep Kumar, after getting the hold to a ball outside penalty box, moved a few steps and then brilliantly chipped the ball over the onrushing Bardez keeper to make it 3-1.