Our lifestyle tends to have an impact on our health. Suggesting and formulating various Ayurvedic ways to live a healthy life, chief medical officer at Traya, Sujal Patil will be delivering a lecture on ‘Prakriti- Know your body type’ at International Centre Goa (ICG), Dona Paula.

NT BUZZ finds more

Venita gomes | NT BUZZ

Explaining the concept of ‘Prakriti’ and body type, Sujal says: “Just like an allopathic doctor would check for temperature and blood pressure routinely as the first step in diagnosing the condition, Ayurvedic practitioners will determine your prakriti and vikriti as the first step in diagnosing the health condition. The concept of prakrti and vikrti can be illustrated with reference to the body’s temperature.”

Under Ayurveda, it is important to know a person’s constitution which helps in planning an appropriate diet and lifestyle module. Sujal adds: “Every person is born with a definite genetic constitution, determined by dominant ‘doshas’ (three vital energies), genetic and environmental factors; food and lifestyle of the mother and of course the five elements (Panchamahabhuta) that make up a foetus. This constitution is called Prakriti which is a Sanskrit word that means, ‘nature,’ ‘creativity’, or ‘the first creation’.”

Elaborating on how the term ‘prakriti’ is very much relevant in Ayurveda, Sujal adds: “The concept of ‘prakriti’ was genetically determined, categorised into several subgroups based on phenotypic characters like appearance, temperament and habits. The concept is claimed to be useful in predicting an individual’s susceptibility to a particular disease, prognosis of that illness and selection of therapy. The combination of vata, pitta, and kapha that was present in the individual at the time of conception is maintained throughout his lifetime; which is determined during conception and remains unchanged throughout.”

The most commonly found constitutions are vata dominant, pitta dominant and kapha dominant constitutions. She mentions: “Your constitution can be determined by an Ayurvedic physician or in the absence of an Ayurvedic physician; you can diagnose your own tendency towards a particular constitution. You can discover if your constitution leans towards vata, pitta or kapha. This can help you to know how an imbalance is likely to occur in yourself.”

Sujal also says that though the constitution remains relatively fixed throughout a lifetime; there could be a change. “Every person is subjected to the constant interaction with his or her environment which can affect the person’s constitution at any time,” adds Sujal.

Sujal Patil is a graduate in Ayurvedic medicine and surgery from the Goa University; she is also the recipient of the Ayurvisharad award, conferred by the Himalaya drug company. Currently, she is pursuing Diploma in Ayurvedic cardiology and Panchkarma from Pune University. She has participated in various state and interstate level medical seminars and conferences.

(‘Prakriti- Know your body type’ by Sujal Patil will be held on June 10 from 4 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. at the International Centre Goa (ICG), Dona Paula. The event is organised by Traya Natural Health Centre and ICG. Open to all.)