Know about tiatr and music personality Jack Rebello

JP Pereira

Whenever someone hears the name of Jack Rebello, they can recall him beating the drums at various tiatr shows; revealing his true talent and identity. The talent is a result of 40 years of experience of performing at various bands, for many tiatr and also the job of managing the ticket counter at the Ravindra Bhavan in Margao.

Jack’s father, Joao Santana Rebello, was known as ‘Mastor’ (Master). He used to provide pandal and arrange for parking space for vehicles who would attend the drama shows. His mother Faustina was a housewife. Jack inherited music from his paternal uncle, Luis Enrique Rebello, who played the double bass for the erstwhile top orchestra, ‘Luis and his Melodians’.

Hailing from Benaulim, a birthplace of many musicians and tiatr artiste, Jack started playing the drums for his uncle at the age of 14, when he was in standard IX. Soon he was called to play for tiatr directors like M Boyer and Menino de Bandar for the non-stop show, ‘Succorina’. He was part of the group when the 200 shows were completed. In 1986, when Seby and Wings began their sojourn in Delhi at ‘ISFAHAN’, the Coffee Shop of The Taj Palace, New Delhi which gave shape to his musical career.

They played at the coffee shop the entire week and on Mondays, which was their weekly holiday; they played for private functions for business magnates. At times the rich businessmen would employ them on Sundays, with special permissions from the hotel for the use of the band. Seby and Wings were a sensation in the eighties, and this talented drummer was an important member of the band. After performing there for eight years, he joined the ‘Black Slades’, another Goan band that performed in Delhi. After returning to Goa, he formed ‘BLISS’ his own band. He even played for India’s top-most bands in Goa.

The untimely death of his brother, Luis Rebello, made him return to Goa. Jack plays for the international Indian Indie pop band named ‘EKA’ from Delhi. This band is mostly into Hindi pop music and renders music for parties and wedding receptions in Hyderabad, Ludhiana, Sri Lanka, Dubai and Singapore, besides other places.

They also played for a four-day conference of The South Asia Doctors, attended by 1000 delegates in Singapore. Jack has also played with Norman Cardozo, for live shows of Goa’s favourite, Lorna. He has backed various Konkani audio albums with the late Josinho, the late Agnelo Dias and Joaquim D’Souza.

A regular in the tiatr circle, Jack has played for various directors including late M Boyer, who would always call him ‘dotor’. He played for late C Alvares, late Bab Peter, late H Britton, and the Mendes Brothers. He has no complains but one thing that irks him is when singers try to find fault in the musicians performances. At times even if the singer is at fault, they try to blame the musician by reacting on the stage. The audience sees the singer and feels the musicians have made a mistake. He has a high regards for Lawry Travasso, who he says always covers up and never reacts to errors.

He also feels that the winners of the singing competitions should make inroads onto the Konkani stage as they render ‘kantaram’ which are part of the ‘tiatr’.

Jack admits his talent is a gift from God. Without formal training, he has picked this art by perseverance, regular practice and listening. Today he is a popular musicians and plays for various shows. From top drummers in dance bands to drumming for the tiatr and also managing a ticket counter, there were no issues or ego problems. He loves his drums and loves to play for tiatr. At present he plays for comedian Agostinho. Two Konkani tiatr have completed 200 shows in a single run. ‘Sucorrina’and Agostinho’s ‘Police’. Jack has played for all the 400 shows. That is the achievement of Joaquim Lourenco Rebello, a down to earth and simple guy, popularly known as Jack Rebello in the drama and music circle.