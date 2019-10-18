KLE College Belgaum wins Impressions ’19

Department of BBA, Rosary College of Commerce and Arts, Navelim organised a two-day national level management event Impressions ’19. This year’s theme was ‘Existentia’, which emphasised on finding the purpose within each one of us and redefining it to make the world beautiful again by achieving excellence in terms of knowledge, creativity in finding solutions and reconstructing our future with pure love and humanity.

Speaking on the occasion, principal of the college, Fr Simao Diniz highlighted equality, humanity and the need for redefining our purpose. Chief guest for the event was director of Ambika Celebration India Private Limited, Sameer Kuncolienkar who spoke about planning, defining the goals, understanding the purpose of our goal in life and how it impacts the people and the business environment around us. He said if each individual identifies his weakness and works towards it, he can better himself in that area.

Chief guest for the valedictory function was senior managing partner OH at Max Life, Lyndon D’Souza who advised students to be humble, ethical and the best managers in the industry. The overall winners of the competition were KLE College of Business Administration, Belgaum while runners-up were SS Dempo College of Commerce and Economics.

The winners of the sub-events are as follows: Winners of the team work round were KLE College of Business Administration. Winners of Human Resources were KLE College of Business Administration and runners-up were SS Dempo College of Commerce and Economics. Winners of Marketing were KLE College, Hubli and runners-up were SS Dempo College of Commerce and Economics.