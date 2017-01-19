Kitchen recycling

Ujjwala Sinha

The upcycle of a piece of furniture, art or object that has a history gives us a sense of emotional attachment that is often lost in this busy world of use and throw. It also pushes us to become more creative. For example, those old gramophone records can become wall art instead of throwing them away!

Kitchen is a place where we normally generate lot of waste – dry and wet. Wet waste can be reused as compost for your gardens. Dry waste often consisting of used glass jars, wine bottles, cans etc, can become a treasure for decorating your kitchen itself.

If you have a tin can of Quaker oats which already has an interesting labelling and colour it can be reused to keep your spoons, forks etc. You can use some paint spray to give your tin cans a creative touch.

Re-use your old glass jars which come with your sauce, honey, coffee, fruit jam, etc to store your masalas and other ingredients. The wine bottles can be used for storing water, juice etc.

After a party if you have many empty glass bottles, with a little imagination, some stones and wire, you can turn them into beautiful candle holders. Thus you will be ready to host another candle light dinner. There are innumerable creative possibilities with these empty glass bottles which you can try. I always encourage the idea of using pallets (the wooden structures that are used in warehouses to transport goods) and unused ladders. In the kitchen you can use the pallets or ladders to create shelves to store your jars, recipe books etc. You can decorate these shelves with some paint or stencil art. You can also try to make a corner kitchen table by placing pallets vertically and a make a top with a plank of wood. You can re-paint an old teapot or milk container and use it to plant the herbs you will need for cooking.

I propagate the idea of sustainable interiors and I am sure many of the readers have lots of creative ideas to carry forward sustainability. We can work together and make this planet a beautiful place to live in.

The writer is a practicing architect based in Panjim. She can be contacted at buzz.navhind@gmail.com

Please like & share: