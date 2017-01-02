Kiran sings for Aamir’s campaign

SONIL DEDHIA

Last year, Aamir Khan and his filmmaker-wife Kiran Rao partnered with the state government for its flagship scheme, Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan, aimed at making villages drought-free in five years through water conservation programmes. The star announced Satyamev Jayate Water Cup, a competition among villages to conserve water.

Ahead of the second edition of the Cup in 30 talukas of the state, Aamir and Kiran have decided to raise awareness with a music video with some help from the Sairat team. The lead actors of the Marathi blockbuster — Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru — will be part of the video directed by Nagraj Manjule while the music will be composed by Ajay-Atul. What’s more, Kiran has lent her voice to the campaign song penned by Guru Thakur.

Confirming the development, Aamir’s spokesperson says, “This is the first time she will be singing

and that too, in Marathi. It features Aamir and Sairat lead pair among many other celebrities. It is

a beautifully shot video by Nagraj, who has understood the essence and importance of the initiative.”

The names of the participating talukas will be announced at a press conference tomorrow at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ Sahyadri State Guest House, adds the spokesperson. Along with the CM, Aamir and Kiran will be present at the event. Last year, as many as 116 villages took part in the competition, which created an annual water storage capacity of 1,368 crore litres in three talukas of the state. The actor received tremendous success with the test project. “The first edition of the

Water Cup was a pilot project and with its success, we now want to extend the watershed management programme to 30 more talukas in Maharashtra to make villages water-sufficient,” Aamir had said during the Water Cup awards function last October. The competition will take place from April 8 to May 22.

Top three villages across the state will get a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, Rs 30 lakh and Rs 20 lakh respectively. In addition, the top village from each taluka will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.