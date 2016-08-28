Kidnapped Mumbai minor found at Thivim railway station

MAPUSA : A 12-year-old boy, a Mumbai resident, was abducted by a native from Uttar Pradesh and dropped him at the Thivim railway station three days ago. Mapusa police has registered a kidnapping case and is looking for the accused.

According to police a railway protection force (RPF) personnel on regular patrolling at the station found the minor crying.

The RPF personnel immediately informed the Childline NGO about the incident. Later Harshal Mandrekar from Childline and others rushed to the railway station and brought the minor boy to the Mapusa police station.

During investigation the boy revealed that the accused Deepak, also from the same village had kidnapped him.

Accordingly, Mapusa police registered an offence against Deepak under section 363, 324, 506 of IPC and section 4 of POCSO Act and the boy has been sent to a protective home.

PSI Paresh Ramnathkar is investigating the matter.