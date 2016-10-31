Khorlim resident held in assault case

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

Police have arrested a Khorlim resident in connection with assaulting a tea stall owner on Monday early morning.

According to police, Akshay Vaigankar (22) a resident of Khorlim left his house at around 3.10 am to go to his tea stall located at the interstate bus stand opposite taxi stand.

While he was proceeding towards Mapusa on his scooter he was followed by another Activa scooter ridden by masked men. When he reached a pharmacy, two masked men wrongfully restrained and then assaulted him with an iron rod on his head and right leg. They later left him bleeding on the road and escaped from the spot.

An oncoming vehicle noticed the injured lying on the road and informed the 108 ambulance. Vaigankar was rushed to the district hospital and later shifted to the Goa Medical College, Bambolim.

In his complaint to police, Vaigankar suspected Sarvesh Arolkar as the accused as he had an argument with him 10-days ago.

Acting on the complaint, police registered an offence under Section 341 and 326 of IPC against the alleged accused Sarvesh Arolkar and arrested him on Monday evening.

PSI Paresh Ramnathkar is investigating into the matter.