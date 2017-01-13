‘Khobro’ with director Mini Mario

SACHI NAIK | NT BUZZ

There are so many instances of people “talking behind someone’s back”. No one likes it when they get to know that someone has been gossiping about them, however, most people take to this unappealing habit and are seldom willing to change their ways. Mini Mario has recently released his tiatr ‘Khobro’ in which he has presented how gossip and destructive criticisms can have fatal consequences.

Tiatr, ‘Khobro’ is based on the story of a family who holds the Christian gathering of ‘Somudai’. It shows how first people gossip about families. While, the next half shows how the people who gossiped suffer.

Mini Mario has managed to skilfully present a scene of Goan tradition of ‘Somudai’. Explaining the meaning of Somudai he says: “Somudai is a family gathering where all the relatives get together and discuss their problems with each other. It is then followed by a prayer service where the entire family prays for the well-being of the family facing problems. If anything good has happened to them, they discuss and thank God.”

He adds that although Somudai is a decent way of bringing the family closer, it often turns out to be an origin internal criticism against one another. Speaking about the tradition of ‘Somudai’, Mini Mario says: “Generally, it is a family prayer service. Each family speaks about the good times they have been through and discuss their problems. Later, the entire family prays to God for his blessings. Moreover, relatives provide moral support to the family that is facing problems. ‘Somudai’ is a tradition to strengthen the family bond.” Mini Mario adds that when the problems or tensions are spoken out to the dear ones, the impact of the problems are reduced. ‘Somudai’ is one means to believe that there is someone who cares and supports you.

Mini Mario says that although the family bond should grow stronger with this tradition, things turn ugly in reality. “One family may discuss a problem that they are going through with their relatives. Some of them may truly be empathetic, while some may laugh and criticise them further instead of helping or giving them moral support. All fingers are not the same, right? Similarly not all relatives are the same,” he says.

According to Mini Mario, many relatives even discuss their relatives’ personal issues to outsiders. “Situations worsen when you find your relative talking about your personal family problems to someone who is not even related to you. It is very sad because you discuss your problems trusting them. However, they fail to understand it and break the trust,” he says. Mini Mario says that such situations may prevent a person from sharing his difficulties with their relatives, which eventually breaks the relation with the whole family.

He adds that there are cases where the people have told outsiders not to help their own relatives. “I have seen many cases where the problems discussed by the family at the ‘Somudai’ are further discussed with outsiders. Not only this but they even advice them not to help the family despite the trouble,” he says. Mini Mario believes that each person faces ups and downs in life. If any person wants to help other people in their bad times, they must do so. However, if he doesn’t want to help, he should completely stay out it. He adds: “The problem begins where people do not even help but merely gossip about someone unnecessarily. It may not affect the gossiper but it definitely affects the person who is undergoing a bad time.”

There is a scene in ‘Khobro’ where a boy breaks up with a girl who is deeply in love with him. The girl moves on in life and is in love again. However, her ex-boyfriend advices her new boyfriend not to marry her and tells him about their relationship. “This is completely wrong as it affects someone’s life. The girl loved her ex-boyfriend, but he ended the relation as and when he wanted to. He disrupts her life by advising her new boyfriend to leave her. I wanted to present this in my tiatr as I have seen such cases time and again.”

He says: “Many a times the problem that you discuss is minor. But people exaggerate when they gossip and make it seem like a major problem due to over-exaggeration. This eventually impacts his future. Even though the person has tried to forget his past and move on, he is not allowed to do so.”

According to Mini Mario, talking about facts isn’t bad. But asking and sharing of confidential things can affect someone negatively. “Talking something that is true about someone is still better than exaggerating on facts. To those who are criticised, I would advise them not to bother about what people say. You know what you have undergone and you must correct yourself if it is wrong. But ending your life for these gossips is not a solution,” he says.

“To gossip about someone is like a sickness,” opines Mini Mario. The person who gossips gets frustrated from within and over time gets affected by his own deeds. “If you are gossiping about someone or if you have spread rumours, you should ensure that you have apologised to the person you have been speaking about and stop gossiping henceforth,” he says.

“The main message that I want to convey through my tiatr ‘Khobro’ is that what goes around comes around. Gossiping about someone’s failure behind their back is wrong. You should never forget that time is the best teacher and it can teach a gossiper too. Never forget that if you are criticising someone behind their back today, it could happen to you someday,” he says.

Mini Mario states that audience have appreciated his tiatr as it depicts reality. “Audience appreciate the story of ‘Khobro’ because they say it presents reality. Priests, who have seen this tiatr, liked the story. It is very true because this is what happens at most of the Somudais. People gossip everywhere today and they need to understand that they are doing something wrong,” says Mini Mario. Mini Mario reveals that he mostly introduces new actors in his tiatr. This time he has introduced Clint from Chorao who plays the role of a protagonist in ‘Khobro’. There are ten kaantaras and eight caants in ‘Khobro’.

“Conveying a message is crucial to me. It may be any tiatr that I have come up with, I want to convey a good message,” says Mini Mario. He opines that taking help of other directors is also important in tiatr field. “When I come up with my new tiatr, I often discuss my story and message with my close friends, also with those who are in this field. Often, as a director you feel you are right. But audience may not like what you have presented on stage. That is why it is important that you discuss your story. I don’t feel inferior to take help from my friends in the tiatr industry because I believe everyone is equal and you never know whose tiatr are the best,” says Mini Mario.

(The show of ‘Khobro’ will be held on January 17 at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao at 3.30 p.m., on January 22 at Candolim at 7.30 p.m., and on January 25 at Cortalim at 7.30 p.m.)

Actors speak…

Jack de Colva

“I am playing the role of a father whose girl is cheated by her boyfriend. In tiatr ‘Khobro’ there are two emotions that I am presenting. Audience had tears of laughter with my comedy in the first half, while in the second half audience had tears for the hardships I face. It wasn’t difficult for me to present two different emotions in the same tiatr. I have been playing variety of characters with different emotions, so I am used to it. It is great to work with Mini Mario. He is a good director.”

Betty Alvares

“I am playing the female protagonist in this tiatr. In ‘Khobro’ my daughter falls in love with a boy who cheats her. As time passes she likes another boy, however her ex-boyfriend tells her new boyfriend not to be with her and she is left alone.

Somudai is held to get relatives closer, to share the good and bad times of each one has faced. Reality is that people gossip about such personal things to outsiders which is not at all advisable. Speaking out a fact to someone is still fine but exaggerating every personal detail about someone’s tragedy is worse.

This is the first time I have worked with Mini Mario and it was a good experience.”

Regina Pereira

“I am playing the role of a girl who is cheated by her boyfriend who she truly loves. The tiatr caters to the younger generation. It shows how some boys do not care about the future of a girl. No boy should cheat on a girl especially when she loves him truly and deeply. It affects her life and her future as well.

This is not the first time I am working with Mini Mario. I have been working with him for the past four years and it has been a good experience.”