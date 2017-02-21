Khaunte suspects scam in pwd water distribution through tankers, files plaint

NT NETWORK

Suspecting a scam in water distribution through tankers by the water supply division, PWD in Porvorim constituency, MLA Rohan Khaunte has filed a complaint before the Directorate of Vigilance.

Khaunte has claimed that water tankers which are meant for supplying water in Porvorim constituency are reportedly supplying water to hotels in Baga, Calangute.

According to Khaunte, it is interesting to note that most of the tankers disbursement register has no acknowledgement copy.

There is strong suspicion that the government officials are involved in underhand dealing with the hoteliers in coastal regions, Khaunte has claimed in his complaint.

According to Khaunte, he had complained to the concerned PWD officials, however, no action has been initiated.

Khaunte has requested Vigilance Department to register a complaint against concerned officials/government servant involved in gross misconduct and investigate thoroughly.

Khaunte in his complaint has stated that it is a known fact that water available in Porvorim constituency is not sufficient to meet water needs within the region. Therefore, the Porvorkars are dependent on the water supplied by the tankers which is sufficient if disbursed within the constituency, he has stated.