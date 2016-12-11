Khaunte rules out tie-up with BJP, Congress

NT NETWORK

Claiming that over the last four and half years of his rule he has developed a strong relationship with people, Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte on Sunday vowed to protect the future of Goa and keep Goan identity intact.

Khaunte, while addressing the jam-packed shamiana erected to house Mahamelava Lakshay 2017 near PWD water tank, Alto-Torda, said that he will neither join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nor Congress without consulting voters as he was elected an independent MLA.

He promised voters that if he is elected, then he would see to it that within next three years of election Porvorim constituency would be a model constituency in the state. He said, “In the bygone years, I worked hard to develop the constituency and brought joggers park, Sucorro multi-purpose ground, with swimming pool, divers’ pool, renovated ground, market, panchayat ghar, sewage project and as part of clean and green Porvorim, we have renovated gardens.”

He claimed that whatever he has achieved in just four and half years, his opponents could not do in the last 25 years adding, “Some jealous politicians threw spanners in the developmental projects undertaken by me from back door but still I vow to do a lot for Porvorkars.”

Khaunte said, “I will quit politics if the allegation that feeder boats at casinos belong to me are proved. In the name of parivartan, we supported Modi but again there was politics and one-by-one projects in Porvorim were stopped. The plight of patients in GMC is that they do not even get a proper bed leave aside medicine which is always elusive.”

He said, “The BJP had promised 26,000 jobs to youth but the government could not even provide 600 jobs. We will get some industries including IT industries so that Goan youth need not have to leave the state and move away in pursuit of jobs. The impact of demonetisation will be felt only after 6 months.”

Prashant Naik, Sandeep Salgaonkar, Agnelo Pereira, Gupesh Naik, Mohandas Lolienkar and others also spoke on the occasion.