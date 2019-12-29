Khaunte questions CM’s decision to write to PM

Panaji: Stating that the decision of the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to write a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the Mhadei water dispute matter is totally irrelevant and would serve no purpose other than buying time on the matter, as the Governor Satya Pal Malik has already met Modi and briefed him about the same, Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte on Saturday said that the Chief Minister has proved himself to be a weakling, due to which the Centre is not taking him seriously.

“The Chief Minister is either a part of the project to give Mhadei water to Karnataka, or he is not able to handle the issue properly,” Khaunte said, adding that all the MLAs are ready to support the Chief Minister in the Mhadei dispute matter, however, if he cannot act decisively, then he should gracefully tender his resignation.

Interacting with media persons, Khaunte said that the Chief Minister has taken a decision to convene a special one-day session of the state legislative assembly on January 7, 2020 for passing some central Bills, however, he did not feel it necessary to call a special session of the House to discuss the Mhadei issue. He also appealed to one and all to refrain from drawing political mileage out of the particular issue.

Speaking further, the Porvorim legislator appreciated the proactive stand of the Governor on the Mhadei issue, even though he is not a native of the state. “The act of the Governor is highly commendable,” he added.

Khaunte also observed that the Chief Minister should have taken an all-party delegation to meet the Prime Minister and not the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar, as has been done.

Meanwhile, stating that the development works of Porvorim would be carried out on an inclusive model, Khaunte on Saturday released his performance Report Card, as related to the works in his constituency.

Coming out with the information that more than 60 per cent of the assurances in his manifesto for the 2017 state assembly election, have been already fulfilled, he said that some of the key points in the Report Card indicate the completion of major infrastructure projects to solve problems, which citizens of Porvorim were facing for a long time.

It was also informed that the Porvorim Yuva Welfare Trust will hold an agricultural Melava on January 12, 2020, as also organise various activities during the next year, in areas namely health, art and culture and sports.

A raffle draw will also be held by the Trust for Porvorim residents, promising major prizes.