Khaunte: process for regularisation of pre-2014 illegal structures on private lands from October

Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte, TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai and others seen during the review meeting, held with the South Goa legislators for addressing their issues and their constituents’ difficulties, at the South Goa Collectorate building, on Thursday

NT NETWORK

 

MARGAO

The Minister for Revenue Rohan Khaunte, on Thursday, informed that the process for the regularisation of the  illegal structures,  that were built on the private lands before 2014, will start from October, this year.

Speaking to the media after the review meeting held with the South Goa legislators to address their issues and their constituents’ difficulties, at the South Goa Collectorate building, the Minister said  all the applications seeking regularisation of the illegal structures constructed before 2014 will be considered.

“The government had promised to regularise the  houses built before 2014. The South Goa Collector has already announced the teams to inspect these houses. The exercise of inspecting these houses will commence in October.  While the process is on, we had requested the applicants to deposit  Rs 10,000  to gauge their  seriousness. The money will be, however, adjusted with the actual fees they need to pay for the regularisation,’’ the Minister explained.

The Minister informed that the government will amend the Communidade Code, and  soon the partition of land will be done with or without objections  within  90 days.

He said that a Citizens’ Service Centre will be commenced at the South  Goa Collectorate to address the citizens’ grievances.

This service will be started by the first week of  October, he said, adding the centre will be issuing  certificates – caste and residence and other permissions.

The service will be initially pertaining to the  Revenue Department, and later on will cover the other departments, he added.

It was also decided to form a special committee to oversee the available office spaces at the Collectorate building to accommodate more offices for the ease of the citizens.

“We took review of the  e-district modules. The deputy collector and mamlatdars are required to  give  output in that  specified time.  The works including the issuance of certificates will be monitored  by me and the District Collector,’’ he added.

Interestingly, while most of the MLAs raised their constituency-centric issues pertaining to the  revenue department,  MLA Nilesh Cabral was seen taking the district administration officials head on, pointing out to their lapses.

This, however, did not go well with the  District Collector Anjali Sehrawat, who stated that the gazetted officers are not open for “bashing.”

 

