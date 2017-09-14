Khaunte: process for regularisation of pre-2014 illegal structures on private lands from October

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

The Minister for Revenue Rohan Khaunte, on Thursday, informed that the process for the regularisation of the illegal structures, that were built on the private lands before 2014, will start from October, this year.

Speaking to the media after the review meeting held with the South Goa legislators to address their issues and their constituents’ difficulties, at the South Goa Collectorate building, the Minister said all the applications seeking regularisation of the illegal structures constructed before 2014 will be considered.

“The government had promised to regularise the houses built before 2014. The South Goa Collector has already announced the teams to inspect these houses. The exercise of inspecting these houses will commence in October. While the process is on, we had requested the applicants to deposit Rs 10,000 to gauge their seriousness. The money will be, however, adjusted with the actual fees they need to pay for the regularisation,’’ the Minister explained.

The Minister informed that the government will amend the Communidade Code, and soon the partition of land will be done with or without objections within 90 days.

He said that a Citizens’ Service Centre will be commenced at the South Goa Collectorate to address the citizens’ grievances.

This service will be started by the first week of October, he said, adding the centre will be issuing certificates – caste and residence and other permissions.

The service will be initially pertaining to the Revenue Department, and later on will cover the other departments, he added.

It was also decided to form a special committee to oversee the available office spaces at the Collectorate building to accommodate more offices for the ease of the citizens.

“We took review of the e-district modules. The deputy collector and mamlatdars are required to give output in that specified time. The works including the issuance of certificates will be monitored by me and the District Collector,’’ he added.

Interestingly, while most of the MLAs raised their constituency-centric issues pertaining to the revenue department, MLA Nilesh Cabral was seen taking the district administration officials head on, pointing out to their lapses.

This, however, did not go well with the District Collector Anjali Sehrawat, who stated that the gazetted officers are not open for “bashing.”