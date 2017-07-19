Khaunte: Bicholim, Valvanti rivers being monitored for flooding

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte on Wednesday assured the state legislative assembly that a close watch is being maintained on the Bicholim river as well as the Valvanti river flowing along Sankhali in view of the heavy, incessant rains lashing Goa.

Khaunte, coming out with this information, during a related Zero Hour Mention by Bicholim MLA, Rajesh Patnekar, stated that a team including the representatives of municipal councils of Bicholim as well as Sankhali, firemen and so on has been set up to handle any eventuality. “Presently, the levels of water in both these rivers are within the permissible limit and under control,” he added.

The Revenue Minister also said that all the necessary disaster management machinery has already been activated.

Earlier, Patnekar stated that the overflowing of the rivers could flood the Bicholim as well as Sankhali markets.