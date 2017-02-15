Khariwada outlet will survive SC order

NT NETWORK

All bars and restaurants except the one located at the tail end of Khariwada coast near the Hindu crematorium will be affected by the apex court order.

After the mapping of liquor outlets in the port town of Vasco on Wednesday, officials came to the conclusion that the bar and restaurant operational in a house at the tail end of Khariwada coast near the Hindu crematorium would not be affected by the apex court order. It has been noticed that all other bars and restaurants besides liquor shops would face the axe following the apex court order.

Meanwhile, calling the order ‘blind’, the director of Goa Tourism and Development Corporation (GTDC) Jayant Jadhav opined that the port town will now become a ‘dead end’ for visitors and tourists.

Jadhav, who is also the manager at ‘Delhi the Citadel Hotel’ based in Vasco, claimed that the tourists who have already turned their backs to the port town of Vasco with no tourism activities would now miss their favourite drinks in the bar and restaurants, wine shops and pubs which are operating in Vasco.

“The state government will also lose out on the revenue from the bars and restaurants and other liquor shops. Waiters and staff members of various reputed bars, restaurants and pubs will be rendered jobless,” he added.