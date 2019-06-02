Khandepar river water found to be fit for bathing

Panaji: The state river rejuvenation committee, constituted by National Green Tribunal (NGT), has found the Khandepar river water to be absolutely fit for bathing and can be consumed after disinfection.

The committee that aimed to device action plan to restore the water quality has suggested dropping the river from polluted list.

Water from Khandepar has been used to fulfil the drinking water demand of 30 per cent population of the state of Goa and to some extent used for irrigation purpose in nearby areas through the lift irrigation schemes.

The river enters into the state through the Castle rock heights and plunges down as a famous waterfall ‘Dudhsagar fall’, travels around 33 kms through areas like Khandepar, Tisk Codar, Opa and Codli before it discharges into Mandovi river near Khandepar.

This stretch of the river Khandepar between Ponda to Opa is classified as Class C (for drinking water source after conventional treatment and disinfection) and categorised under ‘Priority V’, having maximum BOD level of 3.4 mg/lit.

The committee’s suggestion for dropping of river from the polluted river category was based on the regular monitoring of water quality conducted between 2015 and 2018 by Goa State Pollution Control Board at two locations Codli and Opa that revealed all the values of dissolved oxygen (DO) and bio-chemical oxygen demand (BOD), and total coliform (TC) as within limit of standards to be maintained for Class C water quality.

But the only cause of concern expressed by the committee in its report was the presence of total coliform which was found marginally above the prescribed limit of 5000 MPN/100 ml on 10 km stretch between Opa-Ponda and Codli due to the discharge of sewage through nullah, stormwater drains, including direct discharge from houses, into the river.

The TC in Khandepar river at Opa during pre-monsoon season varies from 33 MPN/ 100ml to 5400 MPN/ 100ml and 330 MPN/ 100ml to 5400 MPN/ 100ml during monsoon and 130 MPN/ 100ml to 2300 MPN/ 100ml in post monsoon.

The coliform level in Khandepar river at Codli during pre-monsoon season varies from 70 MPN/ 100ml to 3500 MPN/ 100ml and 490 MPN/ 100ml to 3500 MPN/ 100ml during monsoon and 230 MPN/ 100ml to 5400 MPN/ 100ml in post monsoon.

During the survey conducted for identification of pollution sources between January and February 2019, it was observed that the untreated domestic sewage outfalls mainly from the Khandepar, Opa, Kodar, Codli, Tisk Usgao contributing to the values of faecal and total coliform in the polluted stretch.

The committee asked the health department to take appropriate action within six months in order to stop the discharge from the residential houses and issue instructions to construct septic tank and soak pits.

The committee also checked the industrial units and no industrial outfalls, contributing to the pollution in this stretch, were found, except overflows/ outfalls from the mining areas near Codli during monsoon in the nearby vicinity.