Khalap: government must bring in amendment to land revenue code

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that the state government must bring in amendment to the Land Revenue Code in order to protect agricultural land in Goa, former union minister Ramakant Khalap expressed unhappiness over failure of the government as regards the Goa Agricultural Tenancy Act, which has deprived the tenants of ownership of land.

Participating in a panel discussion on 31st anniversary of Goa Statehood Day, organised by Goa Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Khalap said that the statehood was demanded to protect unique identity of the state which includes culture, language and agricultural land.

“Even after 30 years of statehood, the state has not succeeded in maintaining its unique identity as expected,” he pointed out.

Former speaker Rajendra Arlekar emphasised that there is a need to bring a change in mentality to protect and preserve Goa’s identity.

He also stated that the time has come where the state of Goa must lay more thrust on agriculture and focus on setting up of industries to generate employment without destroying environment.

Senior journalist Sandesh Prabhudesai said that with mining ban Goa should now focus on developing eco-tourism and boosting agricultural production in mining belt.

He further pointed out that the ‘intellectual wealth’ of Goa was going out of the state as people were migrating for better prospects. He also lamented that people were migrating from villages to urban areas.

Another journalist Suhas Belekar said that the right, which the people of Goa got through statehood, was not used to protect the identity of the state by the politicians.

Senior journalist, Pandurang Gaonkar moderated the panel discussion.

Earlier, delivering keynote speech on the occasion, former chief minister Pratapsingh Rane said that though Goa has made tremendous progress in last five decades, it is well short in terms of overall development of the state.

Speaker Pramod Sawant said that Goa Legislative assembly has organised statehood day event for the first time and assured that it will be held every year in future.