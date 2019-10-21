Khadi pavilion gets the thumbs up

Team B&C/ NT

Khadi products are making a comeback in a big way among the environment conscious and the patriotic crowd with the consequence that, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) pavilion got a very good response. All in all there were over 25 stalls showcasing hand weaving of khadi fabric using the charkha. Beautiful handmade pottery and artisans making chappals got plenty of takers. Then there were manufacturers of cane and bamboo products, handloom fabrics, blankets and towels who exhibited some really cool

stuff.

The pavilion had khadi producers from different cities such as Tripura, Vadodara, Manali, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Jaipur, Rewa (MP), Murshidabad (West Bengal), New Delhi, etc. who offered plenty of shopping opportunities. But surprisingly purchases could only be done in cash as none of the stall owners had swipe machines. Visitors to Vibrant Goa who had not prepared to shop and had less cash on hand were therefore left disappointed. On Day-3 when the crowds were very high, the khadi pavilion lost out on sales thanks to no swipe or POS machines on hand. Overall the pavilion got many footfalls and visitors were seen taking visiting cards of the stall owners for hopefully future purchases.