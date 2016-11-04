Kezaia wins ‘Queen of the Cities of the World’

Kezaia Caldeira from Aquem Alto Margao who represented India at the Global International Beauty pageant at Dominican Republic in South America and has won the title ‘Queen of the Cities of the World-2016’ arrived home. She was accorded a warm welcome by her family and fans on her arrival at Dabolim airport.

Caldeira was crowned as Queen of the Cities of the World at Dominican Republic in South America on October 29.

While speaking to the media on her arrival at Dabolim airport, Caldeira said that there were around 20 countries participated showcasing different cultures. “Being Goan, I felt great in the internationally renowned pageant”, said Caldeira.

Passing a message of advice to all the young girls aspiring to take up modeling as a career, Caldeira said that one should believe in herself and groom up with self-confidence.

“The girls have to make a right choice of their make-up, wardrobe and most of all should be brainy and take up challenges”, said Caldeira. She now has a wish of participating in the prestigious ‘Miss India’ pageant.

Caldeira in the past has been crowned Miss Goa 2014, Miss Summer Tulip India 2014, Grape Escapade Queen 2014, Titos Monsoon Princess 2015, Fashion Vista Mega model 2016 and Abraxas Goddess Beauty pageant 2016.

Among those who greeted Caldeira on her arrival at Dabolim airport on Wednesday were, her mother Samera Coelho e Caldeira, designer Melvyn Noronha, relatives, friends and lots of her fans.