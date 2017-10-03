Kerala youth held with drugs in Calangute

CALANGUTE

Continuing with the crackdown on drugs along Calangute beach belt, Calangute police on Tuesday arrested Abdul Sawaz, aged 23, a native of Kerala for allegedly possessing drugs like heroine and ganja.

On receiving information that a Kerala youth will come to sell drugs in the parking area, the police swung into action and nabbed the accused red-handed. The raid was conducted between 3 pm to 5 pm. During the raid, narcotics like ganja weighing 270 grams, worth Rs 30,000 and heroine worth Rs 10,000 in international market were seized along with other articles from the possession of the youth.

The accused was placed under arrest under sections 21 (a) and 20 (b) (ii) (a) of NDPS Act and is presently under police custody. PI Jivba Dalvi is the investigating officer. NT