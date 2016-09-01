Kerala actor held for misbehaving with children

PALAKAAD: Noted Malayalam actor Sreejit Ravi was arrested here Thursday on complaints from school girls that he had behaved “indecently,” police said.

Police said he was arrested under Section 509 of IPC (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of women) from a film shooting location at Ottapalam here. The action followed after the school girls complained to their principal that the actor had taken their photo in his mobile and allegedly made indecent gestures, police said. The actor, however, denied the allegations.