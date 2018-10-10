Kelbai cruise past El Shaddai; Goan FC win big against Goa Utd

NT NETWORK

THIVIM

Kelbai Sports Club trounced El Shaddai Sports Club, Assagao 3-0 in the GFA U-14 (Bardez Zone) League match played at Thivim grounds, on Tuesday. All the goals for the winners came in the second session of

play.

Kelbai opened their account in the 38th minute with Sagun Chodankar scoring from the penalty spot. As the match progressed, Kelbai pumped in two more goals through Chirag Gaonkar (52nd minute) and Sagun Chodankar who complete his brace as scored his team’s third goal in the 61st

minute.

At Poriat ground, Calangute: Goan FC completed a 9-0 rout of Goa United FA. Vedant Naik scored four goals for the winners while Shlok Kane netted three. Dadapir Adoor and P Pereira scored the other two goals.

At Morjim ground: Anshil Fernandes’s hat-trick lifted Dunes SC to a 6-0 win over Arpora Sporting Club. Munna Roy, Samford Fernandes and Renial DMello were the other goal scorers for the winners.

At Navelim ground: Wilred Leisure blanked Navelim Villagers Union 3-0 with Ashen Fernandes, Alroy Gomes and Lyann Gonsalves netting a goal

each.