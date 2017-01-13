Kejriwal is ray of sunshine for AAP supporters in Goa

PANAJI : Although the former Goa civil servant Elvis Gomes has been nominated as the chief ministerial candidate by Aam Aadmi Party, it is Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister and party’s national convenor, who remains the party’s icon and people’s hope in Goa.

AAP’s Goa unit readily accepts that Kejriwal’s personal charisma, credibility and integrity are an important part of their campaign and the response they receive is due to the proven records of the party in Delhi during the last two years.

AAP supporters in Goa, regardless of the candidate nominated by the party, have a hope that the two former bureaucrats – Kejriwal and Gomes – will prove to be an excellent company for the governance of the state.

One of the reasons perceived to be favouring the AAP in Goa is the rising unemployment numbers, which are attributed to the practice of bribery regardless of the job profile.

“The AAP is promising a corrupt-free state and as a youngster, despite my qualifications if I need a well-paying job, I either need to pay a bribe for a government job or run after influential people to recommend my name,” a youth from Vasco said.

The working class hopes that the combine of Kejriwal and Gomes will have a great influence on the administration of the state if the AAP comes to power.

An employee with a private firm in the capital said, “Kejriwal who is a former bureaucrat has been able to govern the state of Delhi due to his experience in administration. We can expect the same from Elvis Gomes as he too has been a civil service officer; and Kejriwal can guide him on the governance side.”

The people from the economically backward classes are looking at the AAP with a hope as the party during its campaign trail has promised the people of the state to lower the burden of taxes, power and water tariffs.

Though skeptical about the bureaucrat-turned-politicians’ promises, an elderly woman in the state capital does not want to demean the AAP without giving a chance. She said that though the faces she has been seeing during the campaign may not be familiar, but the symbol ‘broom’ which has constantly captured the television space has got stuck in her memory.

“The ‘broom people’ are said to have done some good work for the people in Delhi. I don’t know whether like others whether these people will also disappear after the elections. But I still have some expectations,” she stated.

AAP’s firebrand face in Goa Dr Oscar Rebello said that Kejriwal remains a central figure of the whole AAP campaign in the state. Kejriwal is the hope that people of Goa are looking up to as he has proved his mettle in Delhi, he added.

Rebello is confident that the Kejriwal factor will fill the AAP kitty with votes on February 4, the day Goa will cast its vote for a new government in 2017.