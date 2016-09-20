Keeping Kalaripayattu alive

Kadathanadu Kalari Sangham, a martial art institution based in Kerala. Kalaripayattu trainer Meenakshi Raghavan aged 75 years was in Goa – with her team – at the INK conference to demonstrate a Kalaripayattu performance, an ancient form of martial art. In conversation with NT BUZZ Meenakshi tells us about the art’s history and their future plans

SHERAS FERNANDES | NT BUZZ

Kadathanadu Kalari Sangham is a martial art institution based in Kerala started by V P Raghavan in 1949. The institution taught Kalaripayattu – a martial art originated in southern India. In the course of time Meenakshi Raghavan aged 75 has managed to keep Kalaripayattu alive by passing on the art form to her son and granddaughter. Meenakshi was in Goa with her team – her eldest son Sanjeev Kumar; student Sajil Kumar and granddaughter Alaka Kumar – to showcase martial art skills to an awestruck audience. India is rich when it comes to cultural diversity and this performance cleared that belief.

“I began learning Kalaripayattu when I was seven years. Back in those days parents would enroll their children to learn Kalari. Then there were no gyms, hence people would learn this marital art to remain fit,” says Meenakshi in Malayalam, which was translated by her granddaughter Alaka.

When she turned seventeen she was married to V P Raghavan, then on they collectively handled the institute. After he passed away in 2009 she began teaching new students. “Besides, we also give ayurveda treatment, a form of body massage. By using herbal medicines I have been able to heal many people,” she says.

The students at the institute are taught Kalari without paying any fees instead students are required to give guru dakshina to their teachers. Anyone above seven years can get admitted, here gender is no concern.

In conversation with Sanjeev, he reveals that as his parents were Kalaripayattu masters it was much easier for him to learn. “My parents did have an influence on me learning Kalaripayattu. It came quite naturally to me as I had been seeing them from a very young age.” Meenakshi states that for Sanjeev to understand Kalari at an early age she would often lift and drop him in the Kalari arena.

To the team the Kalari arena is a very sacred place. The arena is usually a rectangle mud pit faced in the north south direction. Whenever a student wants to seek admission in the institute the trainers never know how fit the person is. Hence to ensure this they start from scratch, firstly the student’s body is made flexible by giving him several tasks like balancing, bending exercises then the student is given harmless weapons like sticks, once he has mastered that he is then given weapons like swords, in the last stage no weapons are used. Once the last stage is attained, the student is now ready to tackle any obstacle put before him.

While speaking about the challenges faced by the team they say: “We do face many challenges as not many want to procure and practice Kalari. Sometimes we have very few students.” After the demise of V P Raghavan the institute is run by Meenkashi, Sanjeev, Sajil and Alaka. Usually the best suited month to enroll students is between June to September.

The irony here is that three generations speak about the same Kalari: from the grandmother Meenakshi to the son Sanjeev and then the granddaughter Alaka.

“Although the period for a person to master this art form may differ from person to person it can take approximately five to six years for a person to master it if he is deeply into it,” says Sanjeev.

Alaka shows great concern as after Independence, laws have become very strict. “We cannot roam with the weapons in open. Even to get the weapons from Kerala to Goa we had a lot of legal work to ensure the security of everyone,” she says. Alaka who is a civil engineer from Kerala got into this art, following her family’s footsteps.

When asked what she plans to do with the skills she has acquired she says: “We are a team and we will stay as a team. We all perform for each other. We will try to maintain this asset and not allow it to fade away after few years.”