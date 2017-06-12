Keep going when going gets tough: Pratheek

Pratheek Rebello, who has stood at 77th position at IIT JEE Advanced bringing laurels to Goa, tells Abdul Wahab Khan that regular preparation, mock tests and coaching helped him achieve the ‘unachievable’

Q: How was the preparation for JEE Advanced different from JEE Main?

My school offers an integrated course where they prepare us for both the board and entrance exams. It may not be right or fair, but the reality is that coaching is necessary. Across the country, kids studying from 7th and 8th standard solely focus on JEE and medical entrance exams. Coaching helps you put yourself on a level-playing field. Without it, even though you may have the intelligence and put in hard work, you have to struggle much more to compete.

Q: What is your score in JEE Advanced 2017? What is your all-India rank and category rank?

I have scored 308 out of 366 with a rank of 77 in general category.

Q: Students know what books and syllabus points are to be studied. But most of them lack consistency in their preparation. How do you keep study momentum going on?

Consistence and patience are the most important traits in this exam. The syllabus is vast, nearly 40 chapters per subject. So to keep momentum going, you just have to make sure that everything is covered and ensure that every concept is clear, and of course knowing how to take breaks at right times.

Q: Why do you want to study engineering? When did you decide to study engineering? Which branch would you be interested in? Any reason?

My grandfather was a civil engineer… and I always seemed to identify with him and his work. He’d teach me tables or the magic of the number 9 when I was five or six years old, sitting in his car. I knew that I was ‘built’ for engineering and not medicine.

Q: When did you start your JEE Advanced preparation? Tell us something about your preparation strategy and daily routine for JEE Advanced?

Most of us start preparing from 11th standard. And most of us really have no clue what we’re doing till the middle or even at the end of the year. But with time we understand how to prepare and how to score well so that by the end of 12th standard we’re ready to answer competitive exams. Each person has a different routine and figures it out along the way. I would go to college at 9 am, come back home at 5 pm, sleep for two hours and study till 2 am.

Q: How do you fight mood swings and distractions during preparation?

It’s unreasonably tough, I must admit, to fight off the pressure of finishing so much in so little time. But my parents and my friends have always supported me. They probably don’t know it but every time they spoke to me or made me laugh they helped me push through. They were less of a distraction and more of a constant, unwavering support system.

Q: Behind every topper there are many people who stand by him or her during those uncertain times. Who were those people who stood by you? Is there any specific incident that you would like to share with our readers?

My parents have stood like a rock behind me throughout this preparation and never pressurised me and never demanded anything and given me the freedom to discover what I want to do with life. They’ve listened to my complaining and whining and never once given up on me. I thank all my teachers at the Mushtifund Aryaans HSS, who’ve given their best so that we can achieve best. My school and second home Sharada Mandir which has made me the person I am today. My friends from school and outside have provided me intense motivation who I cannot thank enough for always sticking by me.

Q: What have your learned through this struggle and success? What is the wisdom of life and competition? What is your message to new aspirants?

I have still not seen the world, of course, and still have a lot to learn. But these two years have just taught me to never give up even when you want to just give up, hide and cry…. because there’s glorious light at the end of the tunnel. As for competition, these years have taught me how to compete, and yet not want to see other people fail. You have to learn to be happy when another person succeeds because it can only make you better.

Q: What is your message to new aspirants?

The main aim in life is to maximise happiness. Find what gives you happiness and go for the kill. Don’t think what your friend does, don’t think what the society wants you to do. Do what you want to do and you would definitely succeed.