Keep all offices Swachh, Parrikar directs HoDs

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has directed all the heads of the government departments (HoDs) to keep their offices clean as part of the ‘Swachh Bharat, Nittol Goem’ mission.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister held a meeting with all the HoDs at the Secretariat wherein many issues were discussed including ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ and safety audit of government buildings in view of the fire incident that took place at the Panaji KTC bus stand on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after emerging from the meeting, Parrikar said that many issues were discussed. The Chief Minister said that he has directed all the HoDs to keep their offices clean. He has also asked them to gear up for the implementation of the Goa (Right of Citizens to Time-Bound Delivery of Public Services) Act in toto from January 1, 2018. Parrikar also directed all the departments to adopt digital payment system for all types of financial transactions.

Instructing the government departments to display photos of the Prime Minister and the President in all offices, the Chief Minister has also asked the government departments not to buy new vehicles.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also reviewed the implementation of Budget 2017-18. While listening to the complaints regarding difficulties faced by the departments in implementing the announcements made in the Budget, he guided the officials on how to resolve the issues, if any, regarding utilisation of the budgetary provisions.

Parrikar said that he has also asked all the HoDs to conduct a safety audit of their buildings, adding that the issue of ease of doing business was also discussed during the meeting.