Keenan named captain of Churchill Brothers SC

NT Net Work

MARGAO

Churchill Brothers team CEO Valanka Alemao today disclosed to the media that the team left to Kolkata today afternoon to start their I league campaign against Mohun Bagan to be played on Sunday at 7pm.

Speaking to the media Valanka disclosed that so far Churchill Brothers SC have registered only 21 players.The team have been flown to Kolkata along with four officials.

Valanka disclosed that Keenan Almeidahas been named captain of the team and that for the present Alfred Fernandes will be the coach and that when their main coach Joseph Afusi,a Nigerian national arrives,Alfred will be the team’s assistant coach. Danzil Ferrao is the team’s manager and X.M. Reegan is the physio.

Speaking to the media Valanka sought a strong support for the team from the Goan public, this being the only team from Goa in the I league.

“ Despite being woken up pretty late,Churchill Brothers managed to cobble up 21 players and signings are still on with some well know stalwarts being roped in.” said a press hand out circulated to the media persons.

“We have re-entered the arena very,very late.Our fans will understand our plight,yet we are determined to put up a valiant fight despite the odds being heavily stacked against us”,said Valanka Alemao.

“We have had very little time in assembling the players and then almost no time to have combined practices. It is pretty tough to start from the scratch ,but for the love of football, we have taken it up as a serious challenge and an opportunity”,the press hand out said.

“We need support of everyone as we take the process of re-building our team .It will take some time for us to come up with credible performance but till then we shall hold the fort and give our best ”,said Valanka .

The following names of players were released: (GoalkeepersJ Priyant Kumar Singh and Naveen Kumar. (Defenders): Banpynkhrawnam Nongkhlaw Adil Ahamed Khan, Denzil Franco,Keenan Almeida, Rowilson Rodrigues, Satish Singh and Meldon D’Silva. ( Midfielders): Aniston Fernandes, Clifford Miranda, Joshuah Vaz,Kingslee Fernandes, Seriton Fernandes, Surabuddin Mollick, Surchandra Singh,Nocholas Fernandes, Chesterpoul Lunghdoh and Anthony de Souza. (strikers) Agnleo Colaso,Brandon Fernandes.