Kavlekar for special Assembly session

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that if the mining crisis is not resolved at the earliest then it may lead to social unrest, Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, on Monday, wrote to the Governor Mridula Sinha and Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, urging them to convene a special session of the state Legislative Assembly to discuss the mining issue.

“The government of India has categorically rejected the demand for the early resumption of mining activity in Goa with the much needed amendment to the MMDR Act,” states the letter written by Kavlekar.

“The people of Goa and the members of the Legislative Assembly are disappointed with the decision of the Centre, which is not only bleeding the state but

further risking likely social unrest and chaos in the mining belt area. The current situation is worrisome and requires urgent intervention of the state government,» it reads further.

He has stated that the Congress Legislature Party demands special Assembly session at the earliest to discuss, conclude and direct the state administration as well as to convey the demand of the people of Goa to the central government for the early resumption of mining in Goa.