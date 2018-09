‘Kavlea Kiteak Rodtta Darant’ takes top honours

NT BUZZ

‘Kavlea Kiteak Rodtta Darant’ staged by Aamar P Sawanth Fan Club, Varca won the first place at the Tiatr Competition ‘B’ Group organised by Kala Academy recently at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.

‘Khot’ by Sao Bartolemeu Sports & Cultural Association, Chorao and ‘Kanni Odruxxttachi’ by Ashwamedh Media Production bagged second and third place respectively while ‘Oh Mojea Rajea’ by Kala Manch Sports & Cultural Club, Chinchinim took the consolation prize.

Luis Xavier Mascarenhas took first place for Best Direction (‘Kavlea Kiteak Rodtta Darant’) while Jayanti Valana Fernandes (‘Khot’) and Gopal Vasudev Sinai Bhangui (‘Kanni Odruxttachi’) won second and third place respectively.

Besides this prizes were given to Benzer Fernandes for Best Acting- male (‘I Love You’), Avita Namdev Naik for Best Acting- female (‘Kanni Odruxttachi’), Carmin Barboza for Best Negative role (‘Amcheach Hatan’), Inacio Furtado for Best Comedian-male (‘Khot’), Reema Pereira for Best Comedian-female (‘Kavlea Kiteak Rodtta Darant’), Francis Ferrao for Best Child Artist-male (‘Mollbaillim Sukk’nnin’) and Laneesa Mascarenhas for Best Child Artist –female (‘Kavlea Kiteak Rodtta Darant’).

The Best Choral Cantar Singing award was bagged by Flyta Mascarenhas, Edly D’Costa, Shavil Araujo and Conceicao Fernandes (‘Kavlea Kiteak Rodtta Darant’) while Fernandes and Shavil Araujo took Best Duet award for the same tiatr.

Francis Rebelo and Jose Fernandes won Best Duo (‘Oh Mojea Rajea’),Joshua Baretto, Veryl Fernandes, Anyel Marison Rodrigues won Best Trio (‘Khot’), Hazel Fernandes, Peter Fernandes, Pievina Fernandes and Fiona Costa won Best Quartet (‘Tachea Huskean Jiye’), Fr Milagres Dias won Best Lyrics award for ‘Sobit Sundar Fullam’ from ‘Khot’ and Lecticia Mascarenhas won Best Script (‘Khori Girestkai’) .

Other prizes won included Best Stage Set-up (‘Khot’) by Blyons Antao, Best Light Effects (‘Tachea Huskean Jiye’) by Jason Dias, Best Music Band (‘Kavlea Kiteak Rodtta Darant’) by Nova Fernandes, Shelton Vaz, Clinton Dias, Presley Mascarenhas, Xavier Fernandes, Best Make-up (‘Oh Mojea Rajea’) by Lavina Fernandes, Best Costume (‘Kavlea Kiteak Rodtta Darant’) by Edly D’Costa, Best Background Music (‘I Love You’) by Sagar Gawas, Best Singer- (solo) male (‘Oh Mojea Rajea’) by Francis Rebello, Best Singer- (solo) female (‘Bhurghim Thim, Bavlim Nhuim’) by Chriselda Saviola Rodrigues. The judges for the competition were Madhukar Joshi, Patrocino (Patrick) Dourado and Fr Glen D’Silva.