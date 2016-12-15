Kattimani, Denzil on Churchill’s radar; Mandar to Bengaluru, East Bengal negotiating with Romeo

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES | NT Sports Editor

PANAJI: With less than a month remaining for the start of the I–League, Churchill Brothers Sports Club — who has been reinstated recently — may not be able to hire many Goan players who were part of ISL 3. Better financial offers from other teams could be one of the reasons for the exodus of some players.

FC Goa’s Mandar Rao Desai, according to well-placed sources in Bengaluru FC and people connected with, should be wearing the Bengaluru FC jersey. Romeo Fernandes has been approached but is, at this moment, considering the offer from East Bengal. Romeo was seen practising in Navelim along with the Goa probables for the West Zone Santosh Trophy.

FC Pune City defender Augustin Fernandes was approached but could not entertain the same as he has a surgery planned in February. His teammate in FC Pune City is toying with the idea of being part of Mumbai FC. “We are talking with Francis’s agent and the deal is as good as sealed,” a Mumbai FC source told The Navhind Times.

Laxmikant Kattimani and Denzil Franco, both part of FC Goa, are to be part of Churchill Brothers SC. Denzil Franco had played for Churchill Brothers before and later switched sides before he signed for Atletico de Kolkata (ATK) and got injured. He has not played competitive football since. He was part of FC Goa in ISL 3 but did not play a single game.

Goalkeeper Albino Gomes, who was part of Mumbai City FC, has not been approached by any I–League club till date.

“Churchill Brothers are not putting the right offers to players. The club approached some players with a basic offer of Rs 35,000 Laxmikant and Denzil are now being offered more. Laxmikant has been offered around Rs 50,000 while Denzil a bit more,” stated an official close to the club and some players.

Churchill Brothers CEO Valanka Alemao did not respond to the calls made.

Churchill Brothers SC, as per the draw, are supposed to play their home matches at the Nehru stadium in Fatorda. “The Club has approached us to check on the availability of Tilak maidan. They have been doing enquiries in relation to the ground,” an official from Sports Authority of Goa (SAG) disclosed to The Navhind Times.

“There have been no enquiries in relation to the Nehru stadium in Fatorda,” added our sources.