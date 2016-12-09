Katem Baina locals raise a stink over sewage problem

VASCO

Katem Baina locals have expressed concern over sewage that allegedly flows from the treatment plant in the locality into Arabian sea, pointing out that it could pollute the water and cause other hazards.

Speaking to this daily, people staying in the vicinity of the plant claimed that they have been putting up with foul odour, that emanates from the sewage, for the last couple of days.

“It is a serious matter. The concerned authorities should take immediate steps to stop the flow of sewage out of the plant and, hence, we will also not be affected by unbearable smell. It is a problem especially for the fishermen families residing in the vicinity of the sewage treatment plant,” said a fisherwoman. The locals, who are affected by the problem, have decided to protest by confronting the concerned engineers of the sewerage department at Baina, if the authorities fail to take steps to stop the sewage overflow. When contacted assistant engineer of PWD (sewerage section) Nalasco Pereira, he said there was some technical issue at the sewerage plant due to fuse problem at the electric transformer. “We will rectify the problem and the functioning of the sewage treatment plant will be normal,” stated Pereira. NT

