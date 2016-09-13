Karnataka’s Self-Injury On Cauvery Dispute 

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaih needs to face resolutely the farmers’ wrath over the Supreme Court’s order on Monday to the state government to release 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water a day to Tamil Nadu for eight days. The anger has already cost one person’s life and huge loss in private and public properties. Siddaramaih must not allow the anger to rule the streets. He has been guilty a second time in allowing mobs to unleash waves of violence over a judicial verdict on river waters. The first time it happened after the Mhadei River Water Dispute Tribunal gave its interim order rejecting Karnataka’s plea for diversion of the river water. Siddaramaih subjected himself to ridicule when he used the fear of mob violence as a plea before the Supreme Court on Moday to seek a modification of its September 5 order mandating release of 15,000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day to Tamil Nadu. The two-member bench of Justices Dipak Misra and U U Lalit reduced the volume of release to 12,000 cusecs, but not without warning that, “Citizens cannot become a law unto themselves. Once the Supreme Court orders something, it is the obligation of the executive and the citizens to obey…Disobedience has no space.”

There cannot be two opinions on that. The Supreme Court verdict has to be implemented, and there is no place for public unrest, vandalism, loot, arson and violence on the issue. Karnataka stated before the apex court that normal life was thrown out of gear following protests and agitations by the farmers after the state was ordered to release water. Financial losses caused by these agitations were pegged at around Rs 500 crore per day. What was the Karnataka government led by Siddaramaih trying to say – that they cannot comply with the court directive owing to public agitation and turmoil? Or was it trying to influence the judges to factor in public unrest also in their decision? There cannot be anything more absurd. Here was the Supreme Court judging the realities and technicalities of the matter of distributing Cauvery river water fairly between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, with the assurance that both the states would accept its verdict on the manner of sharing. If Karnataka or Tamil Nadu had objections to the verdict, they should have challenged it. The order of the judiciary does not depend on the consequences that it might bring in its trail.

It might happen with orders of the executive. There are hundreds of instances in which a government decision has sparked off street violence. More often than not, the government has revised, shelved or scrapped the decision in order to calm down public tempers. But not so in the case of judiciary. The judiciary takes into account the facts of the matter and announces its verdict without its implications for public temper. The aggrieved party in the litigation does not mobilize people to carry out acts of violence, because these acts will not have any impact on the facts of the case and the opinion of the judges. The aggrieved party has to go back to the court to seek a revision.

So it was entirely wrong on the part of the Karnataka government to rely on warnings to the court that the situation might go out of hand if more water was allowed to be released to Tamil Nadu in order to get a favourable order. The Karnataka government almost looked like a party to the mob violence when it pleaded to the judges: “Even the minimum arrangement mentioned by your lordships has caused distress and havoc in the entire southern part of Karnataka, paralyzing civil life. The agitation of farmers has been that their dry crop is equalled with that of the farmers in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu’s need for the rice crop consumes more than twice the water which is needed for light crops in Karnataka. Public pressure has been mounting and the state police have, with great difficulty, prevented damage to public property.” The Karnataka government was clearing using the farmers’ violence as a hammer its point in the court.

However, the court was not moved at all. The court strongly rebutted the state plea: “The tone and tenor of (your) application is absolutely disturbing. Agitation, spontaneity or galvanized riot or any kind of catalyst component can never form the foundation for seeking modification of an order. An order of this court has to be complied by all the concerned and it is the obligation of the executive to ensure that the orders are complied in letter and spirit.” The Karnataka government lost a second time. The lesson is clear: it should fight its case on facts, not on alarm of violence.