Karnataka restarts work on Kalsa canal

SAKHALI: Despite the case being heard by the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal, Karnataka has restarted the work on the Kalsa-Bhandura canal after a gap of more than ten months.

Spelling trouble for Goa once again, the neighbouring state’s Karnataka Nirawari Nigam has restarted the incomplete work of cross regulators since the last few days.

In its interim order, the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal had rejected Karnataka’s demand for release of 7 TMC feet of Mhadei river water into the Malaprabha basin.

When contacted, chief engineer Sandeep Nadkarni said, “We will inspect the site by sending our team and prepare a report on the latest development.” He has expressed concern over this development. It may be recalled that on January 2, Karnataka was forced to withdraw the special leave petition (SLP) filed by it in the Supreme Court challenging the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal’s interim order. The apex court had refused to interfere with the Tribunal’s order.

Sensing the apex court’s likely order after arguing at length, Karnataka’s senior counsel F S Nariman had prayed before the court to withdraw the petition with liberty so as to move the Tribunal again for leave to furnish data and reports in support of the state’s claim. The apex court had subsequently allowed Karnataka to withdraw the SLP granting it liberty to present further details.