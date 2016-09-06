Karnataka CM invites Parsekar and Fadnavis for talks on Mhadei row

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Karnataka Chief Minister S Siddaramaiah in a letter to his Goa counterpart Laxmikant Parsekar has extended an invitation to hold first round of talks to resolve the dispute over Mhadei river water.

The letter has come on the heels of the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal asking the Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa to arrive at an amicable solution through negotiations.

“…On behalf of the riparian state of Karnataka, it would be my pleasure to host the first round of talks. I sincerely hope you would, in the true spirit of co-operation and collaboration, agree to your state participating in the talks,” Siddaramaiah said in the letter to Parsekar.

Requesting for a meeting later this month, Siddaramaiah has said, “I, therefore, request you to instruct your state’s Chief Secretary to interact with my state’s Chief Secretary in finalising the date of meeting in this month of September, 2016.”

After the MWDT, in its hearing on September 1, favoured an amicable solution through negotiations, Parsekar had said that he was not averse meeting the Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Maharashtra as suggested by the tribunal. However, Parsekar had said that he would not agree to anything which would compromise on the interest of Goa vis-à-vis Mhadei water sharing.

“I have no problem in sitting across the table with my counterparts from the two states, and discussing the issue, as long as the stand taken by Goa on the Mhadei issue, and the interest of the state are not compromised,” he had stated.

PTI ADDS FROM BENGALURU: A similar letter has been written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inviting him for talks over the issue, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The Karnataka government, which has locked horns with the neighbouring Goa on the larger issue of sharing Mhadei river water between both the states, had petitioned the tribunal seeking the release of 7.56 tmcft of water for the Kalasa-Banduri nala project.

The tribunal›s July 27 interim order after hearing arguments from Karnataka and Goa had rejected the state›s plea citing various grounds, including ecological damage that the project may cause. Challenging this, the state government has filed a special leave petition before the Supreme Court.

Following the interim order, tension had gripped most parts of northern Karnataka as protests turned violent on July 28 during which government offices were attacked and public property was damaged.

Also, a state-wide bandh was observed on July 30.

The Kalasa-Banduri nala (diversion) project, which will utilise 7.56 tmcft of water from the interstate Mhadei river, is being undertaken by Karnataka to improve drinking water supply to the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and the districts of Belagavi and Gadag.

It involves building barrages across Kalasa and Banduri, tributaries of Mhadei river, to divert 7.56 tmc to Malaprabha river which fulfils the drinking water needs of the twin cities.

Karnataka has for long been advocating for out-of-court settlement of the issue. Siddaramaiah had led an all-party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention.

Earlier, the Goa government had rejected Karnataka’s attempt for the out-of-court settlement stating that the people of the state felt it was more prudent to settle the dispute through the Tribunal.