Karnataka can’t bully Goa on Mhadei: Rane

Opposition leader Pratapsing Rane says that Karnataka, a big state, cannot bully a small state like Goa for diverting water of the Mhadei river. In an interview with Soiru Velip, the veteran politician stresses that the rule of law must be upheld

Q: How do you look at the Centre’s withdrawal of the permission granted to additional solicitor general of India Atmaram Nadkarni to appear before the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal on behalf of Goa? Do you feel that there was any political pressure on the Centre from Karnataka?

The governments at the Centre and in the state are of same party, so I think that there should be no objection to Nadkarni, who has been appearing for Goa before the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal. If advocate general can take up private cases then why can’t the additional solicitor general? I think Nadkarni can appear before tribunal on behalf of Goa. The Chief Minister should use his best office to convince his party’s government at the Centre to give back the permission to Nadkarni to represent Goa. As far as political pressure is concerned, I do not think that there had been such pressure, as there is Congress government in Karnataka.

Q: We see public solidarity and protests from the people of Karnataka over the Mhadei water dispute. But in Goa we do not see such solidarity from Goans, who will suffer if Karnataka succeeds in diverting the Mhadei waters. Your comment.

You see, Goa is a literate and peaceful state and we Goans believe in the rule of law. We should also not forget that we are guided by laws, framed under the Constitution of our country. There has been a ‘system’ wherein water from one catchment area cannot be diverted to another catchment area… Karnataka is emphasising that it wants water from the Mhadei basin for its people. And a big state like Karnataka cannot bully a small state like Goa for diverting water of the Mhadei river. Karnataka has carried out work on dams and canals without taking clearances from the concerned authorities. There are laws which need to be followed by a state; there cannot be jungle law. I believe that we should fight the case legally.

Q: Every political party in Goa feels that we have to protect the Mhadei – our lifeline – and should not allow Karnataka to divert its water. But when it comes to strategy to fight for the Mhadei, there is a lack of political consensus. How would you react to this?

I am sure that every politician in Goa is of the opinion that the interest of the state, including Mhadei river, should be protected… I do not think that there is a lack of political consensus over the issue. When I was chief minister I had objected to Karnataka’s plan of diversion of water from Mhadei tributaries, and that time Congress government was in power in the neighbouring state. We had taken even an all-party delegation to the Centre when Dr Manmohan Singh was the prime minister. The thing is that lead should be taken by the ruling party in such a matter.

Q: As you are aware that the tenure of the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal will end on March 21. What should be the immediate plan of Goa in this regard?

The state government should ensure that the tenure of the tribunal is extended by the Centre. The present government in the state will have at least another eight to 10 days to enjoy the power; hence the leader of the ruling party should make an attempt to convince the Centre… If Karnataka succeeds in diverting water from the Mhadei basin then it will not only affect farmers, but also other people and the wildlife around it… I believe that no lover of nature and sensitive person will do such things for greed. Karnataka’s plan for diverting water from Mhadei basin will affect ecology and human life.