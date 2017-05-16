Kannkonncho Avaz 2017 held

NT BUZZ

A singing competition ‘Kannkonncho Avaz 2017’ was held under the Canacona deanery recently by the St Theresa of Jesus Parish Youth Group Chaudi Canacona, at Shri Gaitonde Mini Complex, Canacona. The competition had categories for Konkani solo and duet singing.

Young melodious voices of Canacona made their way to the venue from the far flung wards of Canacona including Shellim, Galgibaga, Bhatpal, Ardhafond, Sadolxem and Chaudi-Canacona.

The solo category saw the winners in Reha Correia who won the first place, Piewina Fernandes in the second place and Valliston Fernandes in the third place. The Duet category saw Ambrose Barreto and Kethrine Fernandes take home the first place and second place was secured by Marshon Fernandes and Joyclyn Rebello.

The music for the event was provided by Norman Cardozo and his troupe.

The event also so guest performances by winner of the Goemcho Avaz 2016, Avina Furtado; winner of the Goemcho Avaz 2015 Classy Cardozo; winner of the Goemcho Avaz Duet 2016, Elaine Pinto and Pierson Dcosta; and runners-up of the Mhozo Tallo Aikat 2016, Michelle Rebello.

The judges for the 2017 edition were Avina Furtado, Jeoffery Viegas, and Illa De Rachol chaplain Fr Roland Fernandes. Frida Barreto and Monna Rodrigues compered the proceedings of the programme. Later the vote of thanks was given by youth president Glency Cardoz.