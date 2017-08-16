Kanhaiya gets 4-year jail in minor molestation case

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Children’s Court has sentenced a former art teacher, Kanhaiya Naik, to four years rigorous imprisonment in minor molestation case.

On December 29, 2011, Naik had picked up a girl, a student, from her residence stating that he would give her career guidance and had taken her to his flat at Ribandar where he clicked photographs of the girl and also allegedly molested her. The incident came to light on December 31, 2011, when the girl’s mother saw some marks on her neck.

The police had arrested Kanhaiya on charges of abetment to suicide after the young victim succumbed to her injuries following a self-immolation attempt at her home. The police had arrested the school teacher after his anticipatory bail application was rejected by the Children’s Court, as he was facing charges of molestation and rape of a minor girl.

Naik had approached the court seeking his release after he apprehended that he would be arrested by the police in the case and after hearing the prosecution and the applicant’s submissions, the court had declined to grant him anticipatory bail.