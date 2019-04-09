Kandolkar vows to create history for Congress in Mapusa

Q: How has been people’s response to your campaigning in Mapusa? Are you facing any problem as the Congress candidate?

I am focusing on door-to-door canvassing. I am happy that voters are welcoming me, and have assured me their support… I am not facing any problem as the Congress nominee. In fact, party workers and my supporters are accompanying me in large number for canvassing.

Q: You were a close aide of former Mapusa MLA the late Francis D’Souza, and had been with the BJP for the last several years. You have been a five-time MMC councillor, and a former chairperson of the Mapusa municipal council. Despite of all these positive aspects, the BJP did not nominate you for the byelection.

It was a BJP decision, and I do not want to comment on it. Yes, it is fact that my supporters were unhappy with the BJP decision. However, they reconciled to the reality and advised me to contest the bypoll as an Independent candidate, or by joining any other party. Meantime, Congress leaders approached me… My supporters urged me to join the Congress.

Q: Do you think that BJP candidate Joshua D’Souza will get the benefit of sympathy owing to his father’s death?

That I don’t know. I can say only one thing: Mhapshekar know me very well… they know my work, which I have carried out in the last 25 years as a councillor.

Q: What are the issues in Mapusa that call for urgent attention? What will be you priorities if you get elected in the bypoll?

There are many issues plaguing the people of Mapusa. I am visiting households for canvassing and the people are ruing that there has been no development in the city for the last 20 years, and that the former MLA failed to resolve the issues. I had suggested many ideas to the former MLA for the development of the city. However, nothing has materialised.

Q: The Congress has never won the Mapusa seat in the post-Liberation history of Goa. How confident are you of winning this seat?

I am very confident that the Congress will create history in this bypoll by winning the Mapusa seat for the first time, as party workers are united. Besides, my own supporters and MGP workers are striving for my victory.

Q: The MGP has extended its support to you. To what extent the MGP support will help you in the bypoll?

First of all, I must thank the MGP for extending the support to me. The MGP’s support will definitely help the Congress as the regional party had secured 4,100 votes in the Mapusa seat during the 2017 assembly elections.