Kamat urges KRC, MMC to improve toilet facilities

MARGAO: Margao MLA Digambar Kamat on Thursday urged the Konkan Railway authorities at Margao and the civic body to improve toilet facilities as it would help to stop open defecation within MMC jurisdiction.

Kamat was speaking to residents of Azad Nagri, where a drive towards ending open defecations was held by the municipality on Thursday. “You all stay on KRC land and cleanliness must be maintained. I urge KRC and municipality to improve the toilet facility. I had given a toilet facility to these people and one more with 4-seater will be built soon,’’ he said. Dr Babita Prabhudesai, chairperson of MMC said, “We need to know that open defecation will not only cause health hazards, but will result in losing one’s respect”. NT

Regional manager of KRC Aasem Sulaiman promised the municipality and Azad Nagri residents, to extend support in the cleanliness drive.