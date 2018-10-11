Kamat laments non-utilisation of funds disbursed by his govt for signature projects

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Expressing disappointment over non-utilisation of golden jubilee funds even after eight years of it being disbursed, former chief minister and Margao MLA Digambar Kamat, on Wednesday, urged the municipalities of Salcete to take up projects after taking councillors and citizens into confidence and make best use of the special funds.

There are two municipalities in Salcete – Margao and Cuncolim – that have still not used the funds that were provided by the then Digambar Kamat-led government for creation of signature projects that would also bring revenue to the municipalities.

The grants were given in the year 2010. While the ‘A’ category municipalities received Rs 3 crore each, the ‘B’ category ones got Rs 2 crore each.

Sources in the municipalities revealed that Cuncolim council has proposed an administration block that will have all the government offices under one roof. While the Margao municipality has proposed a multi-level parking project, however, it has hit a roadblock.

“The one-time grants to the panchayats and municipalities were given for setting up signature projects that would in turn generate revenue. However, many panchayats and municipalities, till date, have not made use of the funds. Keeping the money in the bank for eight long years defeats the purpose for which it was sanctioned. Councillors and panchayat members should decide on signature projects by taking people into confidence,” Kamat said.

He said that his government had even assured to give additional funds as per requirement. “I do not why the panchayats and the municipalities did not use the funds. These funds were given at the fag-end of my term,” he added.