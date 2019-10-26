Kamat demands termination of HSRP contract over ‘poor’ service

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Alleging that the company/ contractor employed by the government to fix the High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) has totally failed to do its job in a proper manner, the Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat on Friday demanded that the government should immediately terminate the contract with this HSRP service provider.

“When I visited the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Arlem, there was chaos and tension all around, with a counter set up on the first floor, which created lot of trouble for physically-challenged persons as well as senior citizens,” he added, maintaining that he had suggested that four counters be opened on the ground floor for general public, physically-challenged people, senior citizens and women, respectively. “Unfortunately, the fitters of the HSRP were also inexperienced and had no proper tools,” Kamat observed, informing that people had to visit the HSRP fitting venue on at least two occasions, to get the job done.

“In fact, the situation is no different in other HSRP fitting venues at Pernem, Mapusa and so on,” he lamented, suggesting that the HSRP installations for Quepem be shifted to Tilamol.