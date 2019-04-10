Kaleidoscope travels to Macau

NT BUZZ

After eight successful editions, Panaji based Communicare Trust took its annual language quiz competition ‘Kaleidoscope’ from the shores of Goa to Macau earlier this year.

Brett Jerome Sequeira from Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Panaji and Naomi Angelo Dias do Rosario from Our Lady of the Rosary HSS, Dona Paula, winners of a writing competition organised by Communicare travelled to Macau for the event which was conducted at Escola Portuguesa de Macau (EPM). The event was recorded and supported by TDM (Television of Macau).

A unique writing competition organised by Communicare Trust, it offers students of 10th, 11th and 12th standard, the opportunity to get their winning articles written in Portuguese, published and distributed in all the higher secondary schools that teach the Lusofonian language. The winning articles are then incorporated as a part of the study material for ‘Kaleidoscope’, the annual language quiz competition organised at Communicare.

Nalini Elvino de Sousa, Manager, Communicare Trust said, “Without the support of Escola Portuguese de Macau, this would have never happened. I was also very happy that TDM arranged for the whole recording of the programme, which will be aired soon on Macau Television.”

Instituto Camões in Goa and Fundação Oriente in Goa, who have been supporting Kaleidoscope for the last 8 years, continued their support in this year’s edition as well.

The students also had an opportunity to meet Secretary for Social affairs and Culture of Macau Alexis Tam.

Vice Principal of Escola Portuguesa de Macau (EPM) Zélia Batista said, “Having the team from Goa was a wonderful experience and an asset to us, as we feel we have become richer in knowledge and culture!”

Nalini added that the idea behind the quiz is to take the concept forward with the participation of all the Lusophonia countries namely Mozambique, Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Timor, Sao Tomé and Principe, Brasil and of course, Goa and Portugal. The language quiz which includes various questions on general knowledge, sports, grammar, music, amongst other topics, will be aired in all these countries.