Jyoti Mehta’s depiction of ‘Buddha’s Teachings!’

SACHI NAIK | NT BUZZ

Artist Jyoti Mehta exhibited her artwork at her first solo art exhibition ‘Buddha’s Teachings!’ which opened on October 18 at Achies Art Gallery, Guirdolim, Chandor. The exhibition has been organised by art lover Swetlana Cardoso and Achies Art Gallery.

Jyoti has a deep imagination is deep, and having read many books on Buddha and his teachings she always wanted to draw a series on his teachings. There have been many paintings on the figures of Lord Buddha but there are rarely any paintings on his teachings.

Speaking about her inspiration she said: “Buddha got enlightenment in India and we worship him as God today. However, despite knowing his teachings we do not follow them.” One of Buddha’s principles that she follows is to be compassionate with humans as well as animals.

The exhibition has on display a total of 23 paintings that Mehta painted in the last four years. “I have a habit of thinking of the theme first and then sketching my imagination. So I decide on the tentative title of the painting, describe it in my imagination and sketch it randomly. When I actually paint it on canvas, I add more. Writing helps me stick to the topic without distracting me to go beyond my topic.”

Mehta uses many symbols such as a tortoise, deer, lotus, plant sapling to express her mind’s eye on canvas. In certain paintings she has painted Buddha, while in others she has only depicted his teachings and principles through nature. She also connects her theme with modern day issues and situations. In one of her paintings she depicts how we switch our personalities according to situations while in another painting she describes the need to use and not misuse nature.

(‘Buddha’s Teachings!’ by Jyoti Mehta will remain open till November 30 at Achies Art Gallery, Chandor from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)