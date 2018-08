PANAJI: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said that the Mhadei Water Dispute Tribunal has done justice to Goa with its final verdict. “I am happy that the Tribunal with its final verdict has done justice to Goa. I thank the legal team and everyone who have fought relentlessly for protecting our lifeline Mhadei,” Parrikar, who is in United States for follow up check-up on his pancreatic ailment, twitted. NT

