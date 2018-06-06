Just 35 plastic units ‘register’ under new waste management rules

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Almost two years have gone by since new plastic waste management rules came into existence making it compulsory for brand owners and plastic producers and manufactures to establish a system for collecting back the plastic waste, but only 35 units have so far obtained registration under the new rules.

There are around 800 industrial units in the state and around 200 are plastic product manufacturing units. According to the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) figures, released at the state Environment Day function, around 35 industrial units, mainly the producers, recyclers, processors and manufacturing of plastic materials and brand owners having manufacturing units have obtained registration under the newly notified Plastic Waste Management (PWM) Rules 2016.

Among those units which have obtained the registration under the new rules are the 19 plastic manufacturing units which mainly produce multilayered plastics, plastic bags, rolls and sheets, and remaining 16 units are from different categories of industries.

At present, approximately 170 metric tonne of plastic waste is generated every year by these units. These registered units will have to establish a system for collecting back the plastic waste generated due to their products under the concept of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).

“We have started implementing the new rules and asked the plastic manufacturing units and the producers to register themselves under new rules and further ordered the brand owners to submit their annual returns on waste management with list of vendors supplying them plastic material and their action plan on collecting back the plastic waste, and failing to comply with they shall attract penal provision as per the Act”, the chairman of GSPCB Ganesh Shetgaonkar said.

Under the new rules, all industrial units have to give an undertaking on total waste generation in processing the plastic with details of plastic waste proposed to be acquired through sale, auction, contract or import, for use as raw material, and whether the facility is authorised by the board and follows proper pollution control measures.

The rules have made it mandatory for brand owners to list the name of vendors supplying plastic material and to prepare a flow diagram of manufacturing process showing input and output in terms of products and waste generated. Member secretary of Goa State Urban Development Agency R Menaka presented the keynote address, highlighting the issue of plastic pollution and initiative taken by them to address the same.

She added their plastic management strategy is focused on ‘reducing single use plastics’ and ‘reusing/ recycling old products, as well as recyclable plastics’. She said the urban areas generate 260-275 tonne of mixed waste monthly and the number is still increasing hence there is a need to change the lifestyle and behavior towards the use of plastic.