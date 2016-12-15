Junior master chefs of Goa

Kuheli Bhattacharya Rane

Dheer Madan: Dheer knew he wanted to cook from the age of five, he was so interested in cooking and baking that he joined a cooking class in third standard and since then has attended quite a few classes in Goa. He loves baking, and the high point of his culinary journey was when he sold out his cookies in under an hour at a recent pop up. “The melting moments vanilla cookies are my favourite, I use custard powder to get beautiful yellow colour, people think I use food colouring, but it is actually custard colour,” reveals the ten-year-old. He loves Vikas Khanna and Gordon Ramsay, enjoys watching Masterchef and hopes to take part in Indian as well as Australian MasterChef version. When asked why Australia, he said because the judges are sweet. His red velvet cake which uses beetroot for natural colouring is his signature dish. “I help mom in the kitchen, but I don’t like her helping me,” he says. His mom has been the wind beneath his wings, “I want my children to follow their passions and I want to give them every opportunity. My daughter loves cricket and we are searching for a school which will provide her with the best cricket coaching and advantage at a national level.” This new generation super mom does not believe in stereotyping her children’s activities, with a son who excels in cooking and a daughter passionate about cricket, she is a proud parent.

Ishani Kamat: “I love Nigella Lawson, her recipes are easy to follow and her website also gives substitutes for ingredients we don’t get in India,” says 16-year-old Ishani who got a cook book autographed by Nigella Lawson for her birthday.

Ishani loves to eat out and Goenchin and the sizzlers at Mandovi are her favourite. Her mom, a home maker and food blogger, is her inspiration. The high point of her culinary journey has been when a family visited her pop-up store at a kid’s carnival six times for her homemade serradura. This 16-year-old, science student from Don Boscos wants to become an architect when she grows up. Together with friends Saloni and Sayali, she set up the pop up store called ‘Sugar Rush’.

Saloni Parulekar: This 16-year-old is studying arts at Sharada Mandir and hopes to run her own store in Goa some day. Her enterprising nature also got showcased at the recent pop up ‘Sugar Rush’ where she, along with her twin sister sold close to 200 brownies. Although baking is her forte, she loves to eat non-vegetarian food and her mum’s mutton biryani and mutton kolhapuri are her favourites. One of the first things she cooked was pasta in white sauce. She loves to watch Nigella Bites and Twist of Taste by Vikas Khanna apart from MasterChef of course. Their cooking endeavours may come to a halt due to impending exams, but not before she does one major bake off, for her school fete on December 12.

Sayali: Twin sisters Saloni and Sayali not only love to bake brownies but are good at making them as well. They initially named their endeavour ‘Brownie Points’ but then decided to team up with Ishani to form ‘Sugar Rush’ and the rest is history. She loves her mom’s cooking, but says that since her mother didn’t allow them into the kitchen till they were in sixth standard, all they knew was how to fry eggs. She enjoys watching MasterChef, especially the chef, George. Sayali and Saloni’s mom, Savita, a wonderful cook herself, is proud of her daughters who have decided to step out of their comfort zone to take their hobbies and passions to the next level.

Today’s generation-next MasterChefs are not only skilled and passionate but also know what it takes to make it big. From joining cooking and baking classes at a young age, watching cooking shows, getting cook books as birthday gifts, to coming up with nifty names for their creations, using social media platforms to reach out to other cooking and baking enthusiasts, they have taken their passions for cooking to a whole new high.

Cooking is no longer just a hobby, it is a passion which can give a child a sense of achievement, extra pocket money, teach them about creativity and commerce at the same time.