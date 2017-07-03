June rainfall was no good for upland crop cultivation

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The department of agriculture has observed that the rainfall experienced by the state during the month of June was adequate for ploughing of fields as well as planting the paddy saplings, however, did little to help cultivators of upland crops like chillies and millet (nachni).

Coming out with this information, the director of agriculture, Ulhas Pai Kakode told this daily on Monday that there was a delay in cultivation of upland crops in talukas like Quepem and Canacona, and hence cultivators of these crops could not take advantage of the rain in the month of June. “Nevertheless, the monsoon is not over yet, and cultivators of upland crops could still avail benefit of the monsoon,” he added.

It was also informed that the scattered rain witnessed by the state in the month of June has helped the local paddy cultivators.

Incidentally, the Indian Meteorological Department recorded a deficit rainfall in Goa, in the month of June. The monsoon, which arrived in the state, during the first week of June, a little behind schedule, was weak during the entire month, with the department recording 11 per cent deficit as compared to last year.

In June 2016, Goa had received 906 mm of rainfall as against 803 mm recorded in June, this year.

The department of agriculture has targeted coverage of 28,000 hectare area around Goa under paddy cultivation, which is same as last year. The farmers in talukas such as Salcete, Bardez and Tiswadi have almost completed 50 per cent work of planting paddy saplings, while the work has just started in Pernem and Bicholim talukas.

The dry spells during start of the monsoon are used by farmers to plant the paddy saplings.