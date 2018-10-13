Judiciary plagued by ‘rampant sexism’: HC judge

PTI

MUMBAI

Justice Gautam Patel of the Bombay High Court has come out in support of the ongoing #MeToo movement currently sweeping the country’s landscape, saying the patriarchal world does not allow women to speak freely.

Justice Patel Thursday said he “fully supported” the women who had decided to share their experiences of sexual harassment and name their tormentors.

Speaking at an event organised by the women’s wing of the Indian Merchants’ Chamber in the city, Justice Patel cited the case of American actor and comedian Bill Cosby, who was convicted last month in a case of sexual assault that took place 14 years ago.

He said just as evidence was gathered and due process of law was followed by the authorities in Cosby’s case, authorities in India also must ensure that the due legal process was followed in cases where women were naming their harassers and seeking action.

Though he steered clear of taking names or pointing out specific instances, Justice Patel said the judiciary was also plagued with “rampant sexism and the culture of patriarchy”.

“This incessant bullying of women, no matter how competent they are is because they are women and this is the archetypal, nauseating patriarchy of our legal profession. It is not discussed, it happens everywhere.

If I find a male lawyer trying to intimidate a female lawyer, I must never allow that to happen…The effort must be to strive towards gender neutrality,” he said.