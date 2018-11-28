Jt mamlatdar suspended for fabricating documents

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Directorate of Vigilance has suspended Ranjeet Salgaonkar, the then joint mamlatdar-II Bardez, in connection with an alleged dubious mutation process pertaining to thousands of square metres of land of the Serula comunidade in Bardez taluka, suspected to be a case of land scam.

The vigilance department has also contemplated disciplinary proceedings against Salgaonkar.

Sources said that the suspension comes in the wake of the assurance given by Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte in the state legislative assembly of initiating immediate action against those responsible in the matter including government officials.

It may be recalled that in August this year, acknowledging that large-scale corruption as well as other criminal acts are involved in a land transfer case related to a land in Serula comunidade in Bardez taluka, Khaunte had assured of initiating immediate action.

“There is a clear corruption and criminal angle to this land grab case, especially as the mutation process for the land was completed within five months, without proper documentation,” he had said. He had also said that around

39,000 square metres of the involved land had been bifurcated and further taken under two separate survey numbers.

The Revenue Minister had said that those government officials, who had acted in connivance with the owner of the land to support illegalities would also be brought to book.