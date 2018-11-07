Joy, gaiety mark Diwali celebrations

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Diwali, the festival of lights was celebrated across the state with joy and gaiety on Tuesday.

Diwali celebrations began in Goa with the burning of the effigies of the mythical demon, Narkasur at dawn, signifying victory of good over evil.

The festival witnessed the Hindus beginning the day with early morning traditional bath, followed by ‘ovalni’ of the members of the family, which is the customary greetings with lighted lamps, and a feast of delicacies made from ‘fov’ or pounded rice.

People were also seen visiting temples in large numbers, with many of the temples holding special rituals in commemoration of the annual festival.

Furthermore, a number of cultural and entertainment programmes were organised around the state. Evening fireworks formed one of the major attractions of the festival at many places in Goa. Laxmi Pujan, the religious ritual to seek blessings of the deity of prosperity, Goddess Laxmi, will be performed on November 7, especially by the business community ranging from corporate houses to entrepreneurial units to small shops.

Balipratipada, a day celebrated by the tribal communities toiling hard in the fields and dedicated to the cattle, is on November 8, while Bhaubij, the celebration of bond of affection between brother and sister will be celebrated on November 9.

The Supreme Court restrictions on burning firecrackers were strictly followed as notified by the state government. Tuesday evening witnessed fireworks for only you hours from 7 pm to 8 pm.

For other days during the Diwali festival period, that is November 7, 2018 and November 8, 2018, the firecrackers bursting time shall be strictly restricted between 8 pm and 10 pm as per the notification.